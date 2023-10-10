Advertise
Be Remarkable
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

James Avery partners with Blue Bell with new charm

James Avery partners with Blue Bell with new charm
James Avery partners with Blue Bell with new charm(James Avery)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KERRVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Two famous Texas-based companies are collaborating to give customers quite a treat.

James Avery Artisan Jewelry has launched its new Blue Bell® Ice Cream Charm that features intricate details and a mixed-metal style, the charm is designed after a classic Blue Bell carton of ice cream.

“We are excited to partner with Blue Bell and craft an artful design that speaks to so many Texans,” says James Avery CEO John McCullough. “James Avery and Blue Bell fans alike will be able to purchase the first charm in this iconic Texas partnership.”

The charm is crafted from sterling silver and bronze, representing the iconic look of a half-gallon carton of Blue Bell Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream, according to the jewelry brand.

In partnership with Blue Bell, James Avery artisans worked on enhancing every detail on the carton, like the recognizable Blue Bell cow and girl logo on the front and on top of the charm.

“We are honored to have James Avery create a Blue Bell charm,” says Ricky Dickson, Blue Bell CEO and president. “Watching our charm come to life has been a fun experience. James Avery is known for high-quality jewelry with amazing attention to detail. And we are excited to share this collaboration with everyone.”

The new Blue Bell Ice Cream Charm is available for purchase in-store at all James Avery retail locations and the Blue Bell Country Store in Brenham.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shane Anderson is the head coach of the Midway football program
Midway head football coach placed on administrative leave
Terresa Gandy Ferguson
Austin woman whose body was found inside wrecked vehicle off I-35 died from gunshot wound, police say
For five years, the widow has tried to get rid of the bed bugs from her home.
Exterminator says woman’s home was infested with tens of thousands of bed bugs
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
A Whitney High School player was ejected during the game after an on-field incident involving a...
UIL: Official who pulled helmet off Whitney football player’s head ‘removed from officiating’ pending investigation

Latest News

Gregory Summers (City of Waco photo)
Waco Fire Chief announces retirement after 41 years in fire service
Marcelino Coronado, 56,
Affidavit: Waco man exposes himself to two underage victims, attempted to pull one into shed
The Belton Fire Department received a call at 2:40 a.m. Oct. 10 in the 500 block of E. Avenue Q.
Belton woman dies in Tuesday morning housefire as firefighters investigate cause
World War Two veteran, Ethelyn Szad Bell, who asked for 100 birthday cards to celebrate her...
North veteran who asked for birthday cards celebrates 100th birthday