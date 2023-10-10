Advertise
Be Remarkable
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Mother bear killed after charging 2 boys in Colorado; tranquilized cub also dies

(CBS News)
By GINA MARTINEZ
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CBS NEWS) - Colorado wildlife authorities said that a mother bear and her cub were killed after she charged two young boys in Colorado Springs.

On Oct. 4, Colorado Parks and Wildlife responded to a call about an aggressive sow that charged at two boys, ages 12 and 13, causing one of them to run into a tree branch, injuring him, the agency said in a news release.

Officers from Colorado Parks and Wildlife and Colorado Springs Police Department began a search for the 150-pound sow and her two cubs, and quickly located the bear, according to authorities. “The bear was aggressive toward the officer, as it had threatened the boys, and the CPW officer euthanized the bear,” authorities said.

Officers then searched for the two 50-pound cubs, who were old enough to survive on their own, to capture and release them in a more suitable bear habitat, according to authorities.

Officers placed a trap above the spot where the bears were first encountered and used a drone to locate them through their heat signatures, authorities said.

The cubs were finally located after an hourslong search in the dark and officers scared them up a tree to tranquilize them, darting the cubs and causing them to fall from the tree, according to authorities.

“The officers then carried them out of the brush and drove them to the CPW Southeast Region office where they were tagged for release and given a drug to reverse the tranquilizer,” authorities said.

Tragically, one cub did not wake up, according to authorities. The surviving cub was released in a remote mountain location.

“This was an unfortunate situation where a sow had become dangerously aggressive toward people instead of being scared of humans,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife manager for the Pikes Peak area Tim Kroening said in a statement. “There was no choice but to put it down after it repeatedly charged people.”

“And the death of the cub was a sad reminder of why CPW is reluctant to tranquilize wildlife,” he added. “There are many risks involved when tranquilizing wildlife.”

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

Shane Anderson is the head coach of the Midway football program
Midway head football coach placed on administrative leave
A Whitney High School player was ejected during the game after an on-field incident involving a...
UIL: Official who pulled helmet off Whitney football player’s head ‘removed from officiating’ pending investigation
Terresa Gandy Ferguson
Austin woman whose body was found inside wrecked vehicle off I-35 died from gunshot wound, police say
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
For five years, the widow has tried to get rid of the bed bugs from her home.
Exterminator says woman’s home was infested with tens of thousands of bed bugs

Latest News

Former Speaker of the House Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks during a news conference at...
As Republicans split over who will be House speaker, McCarthy positions himself as a de facto leader
It's not at all clear if McCarthy could seriously make a comeback. (CNN, POOL, TWITTER, WAFA...
House turmoil impacts aid for Israel, Ukraine
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on student loan debt forgiveness, in the Roosevelt Room of...
Biden interviewed as part of special counsel investigation into classified documents
Smoke rises from an explosion on the Islamic National Bank following an Israeli air strike in...
Israel strikes and seals off Gaza after incursion by Hamas, which vows to execute hostages