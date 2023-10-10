Salado Historical Society looks to transform old church into new community space

SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - The old Salado Church of Christ building is the third oldest church in Salado and has served several different purposes over the years. Now the Salado Historical Society wants to turn the old holy space into a new community space.

Step inside the old more than 100-year-old building on Main Street and you’ll stumble upon broken windows, cracked wood paneling and holes in the floorboards that will soon be repaired. But before the real work begins, the more the church needs to be moved down the street.

”I think just to make this beautiful space available to the community is our biggest desire,” Beverly Turnbo, vice president of the Salado Historical Society, said.

Turnbo said the church’s new home will be at the Salado Historic District behind the Salado Civic Center, joining a couple of historic log cabins and a cemetery there.

”It won’t be used as a church,” Turnbo said. “It’ll just be used as a community space for weddings, community gatherings, for whatever. It’s exciting.”

She and Bill Kinnison with the Salado Historical Society started a GoFundMe with a goal to raise $59,400 to pay for the move.

“It’s going to take a little more than what the historical society can do to preserve this building for the future,” Kinnison said.

The church was first built in 1908 and served as a church under the Salado Church of Christ until 1960 when it was sold and turned into a family home.

”In 2018 the Salado Church of Christ bought it back and cleared it out to the condition that it’s in now,” Kinnison said.

The Salado Church of Christ then donated it to the Salado Historical Society. But for now Turnbo and Kinnison need more donations to reach their goal of moving the church by late February or early March.

”This is a community project and a county wide project,” Kinnison said. “I hope that people in the community realize the importance of preserving our history.”

The Salado Historical Society is also accepting donations through their PayPal and any checks sent to their PO Box at PO Box 251, Salado, TX 76571.

