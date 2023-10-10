Advertise
‘Texas-based’ grocery store set to come to downtown Waco

By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Tax Increment Financing (TIF) board heard from a Waco developer Tuesday who aims to bring a grocery store to the downtown area of Waco.

Peter Ellis was looking for local tax incentives to bring a grocer to a location that once was an HEB supermarket on Austin Avenue.

After discussions, the board approved a request for $480,000.

Ellis says construction will begin in the new year.

He did not say what grocer would be coming to the location, but he did say it will be a Texas-based grocery store.

