Waco Fire Chief announces retirement after 41 years in fire service

Gregory Summers (City of Waco photo)
Gregory Summers (City of Waco photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Fire Chief Gregory Summers has announced his retirement after 41 years in fire service.

In a press release, Summers stated, “This decision has been reached with a heart full of gratitude for this incredible journey. Reflecting on my tenure here, I am filled with a profound sense of accomplishment. We have achieved remarkable milestones that have not only elevated the fire department but also contributed to the safety and well-being of the community.”

The chief highlights in his letter that the most significant achievement during his time has been “the efforts to increase diversity within our organization.”

“My goal was to create a department that reflects the rich tapestry of our community, and today, I am proud to say that we went from zero women to welcoming five talented and dedicated women firefighters into our ranks. Additionally, the Waco Independent School District has expanded their Future Heroes Academy to include firefighter I, II, and EMT training. These accomplishments serve as a testament to our commitment to inclusivity and underscores the strength that arises from embracing diverse perspectives,” said Summers.

Chief Summers joined the Waco Fire Department on March 30, 2020, after being confirmed by the Waco City Council on March 17, 2020.

According to the city’s website, he is Waco’s eighth fire chief.

