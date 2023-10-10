Waco Police Department wrap up National Faith and Blue Week

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - National Faith and Blue week finished Monday after four days of events.

The Waco Police Department turned the event into a full week since so many organizations wanted to participate.

Over the past several days more than 15 events were held to celebrate.

Faith and Blue was launched to promote stronger, more just and unified communities by allowing local organizations to partner with law enforcement professionals, residents, businesses and community groups through the connections of local faith-based organizations.

