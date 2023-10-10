Wacoans with ties to Israel speak on the Israeli conflict

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two days into the war between Israel and Hamas, many are pleading for peace amid disaster.

Emotions are high even off the battlefield for folks across seas like Baylor Islamic professor, Christian Van Gorder.

“It’s a real tragedy. It’s kind of like the Israeli 9/11 only multiplied 10 times,” said Van Gorder.

He said he has peers who live in Jerusalem and the northern part of the country who are extremely stressed and are on high alert.

“This is no way to go about it with attacks on civilians going house to house killing people just because they’re Jewish,” said Van Gorder.

The Hamas attacked Israel Saturday by land, sea and air.

The death toll continues to rise on both sides and Van Gorder said both countries will be severely affected for some time.

“It’ll have a deep impact on both countries. I don’t think Israel will let this incursion stand. I don’t think they’ll leave Gaza until they’ll probably, almost certainly invade at the time of their own choosing to enter the territory of Gaza,” said Van Gorder.

Van Gorder said this was largest attack in Israel since 1973 and the deepest incursion into the state.

He said since the surprise attack happened on the 50th anniversary of the Arab Israeli Yom Kippur war, it’s obvious this violent disruption was planned.

Van Gorder said the deep and complex tensions need to be resolved at the peace table and not in a chaotic route.

“This is a tragedy of unmitigated proportions. Innocent people are being victimized. There will be horrific loss of life, sadly, continuously for people who are not involved. Noncombative. That’s a great tragedy that all of us should be praying for to be alleviated and concerned about,” said Van Gorder.

Van Goder says he has been in talks with the Jewish and Muslim communities here who are seeking prayers for peace and are asking everyone to do the same.

