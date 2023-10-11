Advertise
Affidavit: Waco man arrested for recording underage girl, claims it was an accident

(McLennan County Jail)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -A Waco man has been arrested and charged with invasive visual recording of a 17-year-old girl, an affidavit states.

On Oct. 9, 2023, an officer with the Waco Police Department was sent to a home in the 2500 block of Meridian Avenue on a domestic disturbance call.

When the officer arrived, a man known as Michael Free answered the door.

Free told the officer that he had recorded the 17-year-old girl behind him but had deleted the video and everything was ok, according to the affidavit.

The officer asked Free to step outside to talk with their partner so the officer could talk with the girl.

The affidavit says the girl, who was distressed and crying, told the officer that while she was in the bathroom taking a shower, she noticed the lens of a phone in the corner among a pile of clothes.

She continued by saying she found the phone was turned on to record, hidden in the clothes except for the lens being visible and facing to see someone get undressed and into the shower, the affidavit says.

The girl picked up the phone, immediately turned it off and called her brother into the bathroom, according to the affidavit. When the brother got there, he called 911.

Shortly after, Free came into the bathroom and took his phone back, deleting the videos, the affidavit says.

Since the videos had been deleted from the phone, officers were unable to verify the video.

The girl did positively identify to the officer that the phone she found in the bathroom was Free’s phone.

During the officer’s investigation, the affidavit says Free reiterated multiple times that he recorded the girl by accident.

The officer determined that Free had corroborated the fact that he recorded the girl in the bathroom by stating he accidentally recorded her.

The officer found the girl’s description of what happened to be consistent with their observations and did not believe the phone was placed in the bathroom accidentally, the affidavit states.

At the time of his arrest, Free was out on bond from a 2022 incident of continuous sexual abuse of a child out of the Bellmead Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

