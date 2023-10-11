Advertise
AMBER Alert canceled after girls found safe, Tyler police say

Chase Lee, 33, is accused of assaulting the mother of his daughters, then abducting the girls....
Chase Lee, 33, is accused of assaulting the mother of his daughters, then abducting the girls. He is considered mentally unstable, and is armed with a pistol, police say.(Tyler Police Dept.)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department says the girls who were abducted by their father have been found safe.

Tyler Police PIO Andy Erbaugh says Chase Lee and his daughters have been located. Just before 10 p.m. they were found at a hotel located at 220 E. Grande in Tyler. The girls are safe and are being released to their mother. Chase Lee will be questioned by detectives.

This case remains open.

Tyler police expressed gratitude to the citizens of Tyler for responding to the Amber Alert so quickly and with success.

At 6 p.m. on Tuesday evening, Tyler police had issued the AMBER Alert after they said Chase Lee, 33, took his two daughters from a residence in the 8400 block of Cambridge after committing an aggravated assault on the children’s mother.

He left with the girls in a white Chevrolet Avalanche, and police said he was armed with a pistol.

