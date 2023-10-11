AMBER Alert canceled after girls found safe, Tyler police say

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department says the girls who were abducted by their father have been found safe.

Tyler Police PIO Andy Erbaugh says Chase Lee and his daughters have been located. Just before 10 p.m. they were found at a hotel located at 220 E. Grande in Tyler. The girls are safe and are being released to their mother. Chase Lee will be questioned by detectives.

This case remains open.

Tyler police expressed gratitude to the citizens of Tyler for responding to the Amber Alert so quickly and with success.

At 6 p.m. on Tuesday evening, Tyler police had issued the AMBER Alert after they said Chase Lee, 33, took his two daughters from a residence in the 8400 block of Cambridge after committing an aggravated assault on the children’s mother.

He left with the girls in a white Chevrolet Avalanche, and police said he was armed with a pistol.

