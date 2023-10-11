Classroom Champions: Wortham’s Madison Newhouse

WORTHAM, Texas (KWTX) - This week’s Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champion is Wortham’s Madison Newhouse.

Madison is ranked at the top of the senior class at Wortham. She is a captain of the volleyball team, plays tennis and does cheer.

She also leads the Wortham Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Madison has been accepted to UT Tyler and Stephen F. Austin and is deciding between the two. She plans to study communications disorders and pursue a career in speech therapy.

