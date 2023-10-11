Advertise
KWTX@4: Honor veterans by participating in Vets Fest Wednesday, October 18th

By Karina Kabalan
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texans who wish to help the McLennan County Veterans Association raise funds to help pay for its annual Memorial Day ceremony, Veterans Day parade, and flag retirement ceremony can do so during the Vet Fest barbecue sale.

Brisket and sausage barbecue plates, with traditional fixings, will be on sale for $12.50 on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You can dine in at VFW Post 6008, located at 725 Sun Valley Boulevard in Hewitt. You can also order a plate for carry out.

Email orders to tophgonzales@gmail.com or call the order in to 254-405-0649 from 9:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. the day of the event.

