October’s Biggest Video Game Releases | The Download

You’re in a dark forest...fog rolls in. You start to feel pressure, suddenly you hear a twig snap in the distance.. What could it be? -scream- Its...it’s...it’s an unrelenting release schedule of incredible video games coming to you in October! Nothing is scarier than the overwhelming number of games in the last few months of the year...luckily, I’m Andrew Hamilton and I am here to guide you through some of the best the game industry has to offer in your October Download.

