Retiring fire chief lets record stand amid votes made against him

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco’s retiring fire chief said Wednesday he is standing by his record in office despite a vote of no confidence in him issued by members of the Waco Professional Firefighters Association Local 478.

Fire Chief Gregory Summers announced his retirement this week after a 41-year career in fire service, saying he was doing so with “a sense of pride, gratitude and a touch of nostalgia.”

He said he will retire at the end of the year, but declined to discuss the no-confidence vote from the firefighters’ association.

“My record speaks for itself,” Summers said. “So you can look at my record and let my record speak for me. I am not going to get into the weeds on this. I am not on trial. I am still the fire chief.”

City spokeswoman Monica Sedelmeier said in a statement that the city is reviewing the information from the firefighters association “before deciding what, if any, action is appropriate by the city manager.”

City Manager Bradley Ford did not immediately return phone messages Wednesday. Mayor Dillon Meeks also did not respond to phone messages.

“Chief Summers will continue as the fire chief until his retirement date,” Sedelmeier said. “We will work collaboratively with him to establish this date and the next steps in the process. As that information is determined, we will make sure it is communicated.”

She said in the “event of an absence by Chief Summers,” Executive Deputy Chief Robby Bergerson, will serve as acting chief.

Philip Burnett, president of the local firefighters association, declined to discuss the group’s no-confidence vote against the chief and said he could neither confirm nor deny if the vote played a role in Summers’ retirement announcement.

“It very well could have,” he said. “But there is still a lot of stuff up in the air right now. That was something that was an in-house issue with the association. I don’t want to tell you that it’s not a thing, but right now, it’s the association’s inside business. But documents were delivered to the city manager’s office.”

Burnett issued a statement from the association.”The mission of the Waco Professional Firefighters Association is to advocate for the rights and benefits of its members and to maintain an excellent working relationship with the city of Waco,” the statement said. “The Waco Professional Firefighters would like to wish Chief Summers well in his future endeavors and thank him for his contributions to the Waco Fire Department.”Summers became chief in Waco in March 2020. Before that, he served as fire chief in Little Rock, Ark., from 2009 to 2018.

In announcing his retirement, Summers said, “My goal was to create a department that reflects the rich tapestry of our community, and today, I am proud to say that we went from zero women to welcoming five talented and dedicated women firefighters into our ranks. Additionally, the Waco Independent School District has expanded their Future Heroes Academy to include firefighter I, II, and EMT training. These accomplishments serve as a testament to our commitment to inclusivity and underscores the strength that arises from embracing diverse perspectives.”

He also said “through strategic planning and resource allocation,” the city has invested more than $15 million in new equipment and vehicles. That, he said, will ensure “our department remains at the forefront of firefighting technology.”

“Additionally, securing over $12 million in funding for new fire stations has expanded our operational reach, allowing us to serve our community more efficiently and effectively,” Summers said in his statement.

