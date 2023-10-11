Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

School Choice measure heading to Senate floor

(Ke'Sha Lopez)
By Ke'Sha Lopez
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Following hours of debate and testimony, the Texas Senate Committee on Education voted 10 to 3 to send SB-1 to the full Senate floor late Tuesday afternoon.

This School Choice -Education Savings Account or ESA program has been highly divisive and has ignited strong positions on both sides of the argument.

Senator Royce West, (D) District 23, expressed concern about the origins of the voucher program and its aim to deny black and brown students an equitable education.

He called for transparency, adding the bill lacked a way to track who is taking advantage of the ESA program, to make sure people of color are not disproportionately negatively affected.

Laura Colangelo, Executive Director of the Texas Private Schools Association testified before the committee Tuesday.

She said, there is a plan to track the demographics.

“Well, I think there was some concern about making sure we get the demographics about the children who apply. I think that’s a valid concern. I think we’d be happy to do that. There’s an annual report that we didn’t mention that will go with the EAO, the Education Assistance Organization, will provide that information.”

Supporters of the bill said, it is aimed to give children in poverty and those who are disabled a choice when it comes to their education.

According to the bill, students who meet the qualifications will be chosen by a lottery system.

40% of private school slots will go to kids in the National School Breakfast and Lunch Program with provides free and reduced lunches.

30% are for those who are 185% to 500% of federal poverty line.

20% of the slots will go to disabled students.

And, 10% of the spaces will be up for grabs for anyone else.

Still there were questions.

Senator Brian Birdwell, District 22 asked, “Are the disabled competing with the non-disabled? If the lottery doesn’t choose 12,500 disabled, do those slots go elsewhere or do you continue the lottery until you get to 12,500.”

The 12,500 slots figure is 20% of the $500-Million dollar pie reserved for students with disabilities.

Both the Senate and the House are set to reconvene on Thursday.

The House has yet to put forth its own School Choice measure.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shane Anderson is the head coach of the Midway football program
Midway head football coach placed on administrative leave
Terresa Gandy Ferguson
Austin woman whose body was found inside wrecked vehicle off I-35 died from gunshot wound, police say
For five years, the widow has tried to get rid of the bed bugs from her home.
Exterminator says woman’s home was infested with tens of thousands of bed bugs
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
A Whitney High School player was ejected during the game after an on-field incident involving a...
UIL: Official who pulled helmet off Whitney football player’s head ‘removed from officiating’ pending investigation

Latest News

Texas Rangers' Corey Seager hits a solo home run in the first inning of Game 3 of a baseball AL...
Seager still going deep in Texas, helps send Rangers to ALCS with sweep of 101-win Orioles
Chase Lee, 33, is accused of assaulting the mother of his daughters, then abducting the girls....
AMBER Alert cancelled after girls found safe, Tyler police say
6 Massive Games to watch for in October
October’s Biggest Video Game Releases | The Download
Texas DPS releases information on fatal crash near Hamilton