School Choice measure heading to Senate floor

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Following hours of debate and testimony, the Texas Senate Committee on Education voted 10 to 3 to send SB-1 to the full Senate floor late Tuesday afternoon.

This School Choice -Education Savings Account or ESA program has been highly divisive and has ignited strong positions on both sides of the argument.

Senator Royce West, (D) District 23, expressed concern about the origins of the voucher program and its aim to deny black and brown students an equitable education.

He called for transparency, adding the bill lacked a way to track who is taking advantage of the ESA program, to make sure people of color are not disproportionately negatively affected.

Laura Colangelo, Executive Director of the Texas Private Schools Association testified before the committee Tuesday.

She said, there is a plan to track the demographics.

“Well, I think there was some concern about making sure we get the demographics about the children who apply. I think that’s a valid concern. I think we’d be happy to do that. There’s an annual report that we didn’t mention that will go with the EAO, the Education Assistance Organization, will provide that information.”

Supporters of the bill said, it is aimed to give children in poverty and those who are disabled a choice when it comes to their education.

According to the bill, students who meet the qualifications will be chosen by a lottery system.

40% of private school slots will go to kids in the National School Breakfast and Lunch Program with provides free and reduced lunches.

30% are for those who are 185% to 500% of federal poverty line.

20% of the slots will go to disabled students.

And, 10% of the spaces will be up for grabs for anyone else.

Still there were questions.

Senator Brian Birdwell, District 22 asked, “Are the disabled competing with the non-disabled? If the lottery doesn’t choose 12,500 disabled, do those slots go elsewhere or do you continue the lottery until you get to 12,500.”

The 12,500 slots figure is 20% of the $500-Million dollar pie reserved for students with disabilities.

Both the Senate and the House are set to reconvene on Thursday.

The House has yet to put forth its own School Choice measure.

