Sea lions return at the Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Sea lions are making a big splash at the Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo once again, returning for the second year in a row.

The Sea Lion Splash fair attraction is offering shows every night at the fair, performing a fun and educational show.

The stars of the show, Keka, Kitty and Syra, are beach-stranded rescue sea lions. Kitty is 20 years old, outliving the average age for her breed in the wild of 12-15 years old, according to their trainer, Jimmy Earhart.

“They both have really troubled histories,” he said. “They both were in very bad shape when they started with us. You can see them now...they are super happy, healthy and they have come a long way”

The show features their talents, including handstands, or ‘flipperstands,’ clapping, waving and even backflips in the pools of water parallel to their stage.

“You can see how strong they are, what a versatile animal they are as well...just very very talented,” Earhart said.

The show features educational aspects as well, including the difference between sea lions and seals and the importance in recycling to protect sea life.

The attraction is located on the fair grounds, is free and has scheduled shows throughout the evening during the week and day and night during the weekend. Visitors can pay extra to get their pictures taken with the sea lions.

When they are not performing, you might find Kitty basking in the sun, Syra napping on stage and Keka swimming and blowing bubbles in the pool.

