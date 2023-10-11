Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

TCU quarterback Chandler Morris likely to miss multiple games with sprained MCL in left knee

TCU quarterback Chandler Morris has a sprained MCL in his left knee and likely will miss multiple games
football generic
football generic(Erik Drost / CC BY 2.0)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU quarterback Chandler Morris has a sprained MCL in his left knee and likely will miss multiple games.

Horned Frogs coach Sonny Dykes on Tuesday described the injury as a “week-to-week” issue.

It is the same injury that Morris suffered in the 2022 season opener, when he was out for about a month. By the time he was healthy enough to play again, Max Duggan already had re-established himself as the TCU starter and went on to become the Heisman Trophy runner-up after an undefeated regular season when the Frogs made it to the national championship game.

Morris got hurt in the third quarter Saturday night when TCU (3-3) lost 27-14 loss at Iowa State. His left leg twisted awkwardly when being tackled. He left the game right after that.

Redshirt freshman Josh Hoover replaced Morris against the Cyclones, completing 11 of 19 passes for 119 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Hoover is set to to make his first career start this weekend against BYU.

Morris has completed 131 of 191 passes (65.8%) for 1,513 yards with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

___ AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Most Read

Shane Anderson is the head coach of the Midway football program
Midway head football coach placed on administrative leave
For five years, the widow has tried to get rid of the bed bugs from her home.
Exterminator says woman’s home was infested with tens of thousands of bed bugs
Highlighted in orange by a concerned teacher, there are some phrases picked out as...
Houston ISD teachers sound alarm after inappropriate assignment is distributed for class
Terresa Gandy Ferguson
Austin woman whose body was found inside wrecked vehicle off I-35 died from gunshot wound, police say
I-35S rollover near New Road in Waco
Rollover on I-35 South in Waco caused significant backup north into Bellmead

Latest News

Suspect in pro cyclist’s shooting in Texas briefly runs from officers at medical appointment
An array of pumpjacks operate near the site of a new oil and gas well being drilled Friday,...
Exxon Mobil doubles down on fossil fuels with $59.5 billion deal for Pioneer Natural as prices surge
Texas Rangers' Corey Seager hits a solo home run in the first inning of Game 3 of a baseball AL...
Seager still going deep in Texas, helps send Rangers to ALCS with sweep of 101-win Orioles
Texas Rangers
Seager breaks Bonds’ Division Series record for walks, is 1st in postseason to draw 9 in 3 games