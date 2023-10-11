Advertise
Texas DPS releases information on fatal crash near Hamilton

(Source: KNOE)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas DPS have released information about a fatal crash that occurred near Hamilton last Thursday.

On Oct. 5, the Texas DPS responded to a fatal accident east of Hamilton on State Highway 36.

Texas DPS said the crash involved a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by 51-year-old Frankie Torres, of Manor, and a 2022 Ford F-350 pickup truck pulling a horse trailer, driven by a 20-year-old man from Jourdanton.

The lead trooper investigating the crash said the Chevrolet was traveling westbound on State Highway 36 when the vehicle left the roadway and the driver over corrected, causing the vehicle to lose control.

The Chevrolet crossed into the eastbound lane, colliding head on into the path of the Ford F-350, According to Texas DPS.

Both vehicles came to a stop in a ditch on the south side of State Highway 36.

Texas DPS says the driver of the Chevrolet was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace James Lively. The driver of the Ford F-350 was taken to a nearby hospital and has since been released.

Next of kin have been notified and the crash is investigation is currently active.

