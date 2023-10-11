Advertise
Waco ISD holds demonstration introducing new construction method

By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco ISD partnered with O’Connell Robertson Tuesday to introduce a new construction method in Central Texas.

A demonstration was held of pouring internally cured concrete.

Contractors interested in bidding on the construction and renovation of two Waco ISD schools attended the demonstration.

Waco ISD says the concrete will save taxpayer dollars because it’s more durable, will last longer and is more environmentally friendly.

