Waco man accused of sexual assault with a child, affidavit says

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man has been arrested and charged with sexual assault involving a victim under 17-years-old, an affidavit states.

Detective Bucher was assigned to investigate a case of sexual assault involving Deodrick Mack that was reported by a family member of the victim in August 2022.

The person making the report indicated that the victim and Mack were caught in bed together a day prior, the affidavit says.

Following this, the victim underwent a sexual assault forensic exam. During the exam, the victim said she had known Mack since elementary school and that Mack knew about how old she was, an affidavit states.

The victim also said that Mack performed sexual acts with her, according to an affidavit.

An involved party was contacted, and they corroborated the information provided by the victim, an affidavit says.

Mack is being held in the McLennan County Jail on bonds totaling $20,000.

