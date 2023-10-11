Advertise
Waco police say no evidence of shooting near Provident Heights Elementary School

By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Provident Heights Elementary School held students on campus Wednesday due to a perceived threat in the area.

There was no danger to students or staff, Waco ISD said.

Waco ISD police officers were on campus to provide additional security.

Waco ISD says they communicated with parents and families about the incident.

The Waco Police Department say there were no arrest or suspects identified in the incident.

They say officers are unsure if there was a shooting and there is no evidence to indicate a shooting happened.

No more additional information is available at this time.

