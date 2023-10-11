Warm & breezy until next fall cold front on Friday

Thursday will be warm and breezy ahead of our next cold front that’s set to arrive on Friday. The humidity and warmth will build in throughout the day with more sunshine tomorrow helping to boost our highs into the upper 80s. Some spots west of I-35 will be close to 90. Thankfully this warm up is short-lived with our next fall-front coming on Friday. That will give us a really nice weekend with some really nice weather.

There’s still some question as to exactly when Friday’s front will get here. Some models have it in the morning, some in the afternoon. Most likely, Friday’s front will moves through during the early afternoon hours. Most of Central Texas will have enough time Friday to make it into the mid-to-upper 80s before the front pushes in. As soon as the front passes through, you’ll notice! Strong north winds will take over and help to clear out the heat and humidity. Friday evening will be cool and windy. Temperatures drop into the mid 50s Friday night/Saturday morning, but the coolest weather will continue to filter in and we won’t see the coolest stretch from this front until about Sunday - Monday.

The weekend is going to be beautiful with a fall feel. The only hiccup will be the winds that stay pretty breezy - coming in from the north about 10-20mph, gusts up to 25mph. Saturday and Sunday both feature highs in the low to mid 70s. Mornings and evenings will be significantly cooler with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s on Saturday, Sunday, and even Monday.

There’s no rain with this front, but we are tracking the potential for rain for the back in the forecast for the second-half of next week. Rain chances and totals have been trending upward with the front following the one that comes this week. This front could come into Central Texas, as it looks right now, around Thursday-Friday of next week. We will be updating as the latest weather data comes in, but for now we hope enjoy this upcoming weekend!

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.