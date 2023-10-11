Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Warm to end of the workweek... Setting the stage for another cool weekend!

By Brady Taylor
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Breezy south winds continue to continue to push warm and humid air into Central Texas. Today will be another day with a good bit of clouds, breezy south winds, and highs making it to around 80°. We will see more sunshine on Thursday, and that will help to push highs into the upper 80s. Our next fall cold front will arrive on Friday, bringing us another nice taste of fall weather this weekend. Timing of Friday’s front remains a bit uncertain, but it’s more likely than not that Friday’s front moves through during the early afternoon hours. Most of Central Texas will have enough time Friday to make it into the mid-to-upper 80s, but strong north winds behind the front will help to pull in cooler temperatures in the afternoon and early afternoon.

Thanks to our Friday cold front, our weekend looks really nice! Highs both Saturday and Sunday will only make it into the mid-70s, with cool north winds running 10-20 mph. Not only will the highs be cooler behind our front, morning lows will also be significantly cooler with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

