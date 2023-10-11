Advertise
Will Ferrell spotted DJing at USC frat party during parents weekend

In videos shared to social media, actor and comedian Will Ferrell can be seen playing music for hundreds of students. (SOURCE: TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT
(Gray News) – A fraternity party at the University of Southern California had a surprise guest for their DJ during parents weekend.

In a video shared on TikTok, Will Ferrell can be seen DJing at a booming party. Hundreds of students begin singing along to “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers as the song begins playing.

The comedian and actor, most recently seen in “Barbie,” was at USC during a tailgate party before the school’s football game against the University of Arizona Wildcats.

The 56-year-old can be seen in sunglasses, backwards hat and headphones interacting with some students at the party.

Ferrell’s eldest son, Magnus, is a sophomore at USC. Ferrell himself is a 1990 graduate of the university with a bachelor’s degree in sports information, according to USA Today.

Ferrell had been back to visit his alma mater on multiple occasions, most notably to give a commencement speech in 2017 and to receive an honorary doctorate degree.

TMX contributed to this report

