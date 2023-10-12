Abilene Christian University honors Julie Hays with Gutenberg Award for Distinguished Professional Achievement

ABILENE, Texas (KWTX) - KWTX News 10 Anchor Julie Hays, an Emmy and Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, on Thursday was recognized with the Gutenberg Award for Distinguished Professional Achievement by Abilene Christian University.

Hays, who graduated from Abilene Christian University with a Bachelor of Science in Broadcast Journalism, has worked at KWTX-TV for more than 20 years and is the anchor of Midday with Julie, the station’s highest-rated Noon show ever.

Hays is responsible for the popular daily segment “Tell Me Something,” which recounts different acts of kindness throughout the area, and contributes to Monthly Texas Living magazine, with an article in every edition.

“Julie exemplifies true success in community journalism,” said Dr. Kenneth Pybus, chair of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication. “Many in broadcast journalism serve in multiple markets over the course of their careers, but Julie has made Central Texas her own and has had opportunities to produce a wide range of reporting and news coverage. And her community has responded with deep loyalty and trust.”

“It has been said over and over that Julie’s commitment to the people of Central Texas has earned her the love and respect of News 10′s audiences,” said former KWTX News Director Virgil Teter.

“Julie has demonstrated her love for the people of Central Texas from her first days with KWTX. She has always talked about making a difference in what you do. Her resume certainly proves Julie has made a difference in the lives of dozens, if not hundreds of people in Central Texas.”

According to Teter, Julie’s visit to the Waco Boys and Girls club one day left an indelible impression on her that culminated raising enough money to change the future of the club forever.

Julie convinced the management of KWTX to back what became “Art Briles Winning Drive.” At the time, Baylor University Head Football Coach Art Briles lent his name and position to host a fundraising dinner on “Touchdown Alley” featuring a Who’s Who list of BU Alumni, including Heisman Winner Robert Griffin III, who had just signed with the Cleveland Browns. This one-time event with Julie Hays and former KWTX General Manager Mike Wright co-hosting raised more than $270,000 for Waco Boys and Girls Club.

Hays was also a driving force in the Rhett Revolution, a non-profit created to honor the memory of 15-year-old Rhett Hering, a McGregor boy killed in an ATV crash.

Rhett’s legacy became know as the Rhett Revolution, a foundation established to provide college scholarships to McGregor High school graduates.

