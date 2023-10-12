Advertise
Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza will not seek re-election

Henry Garza
Henry Garza(Courtesy Photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza has decided not to seek re-election after serving more than 40 years as a prosecutor in the county, Garza announced in a news release.

Garza served 23 years as district attorney in Bell County and recently prosecuted the high-profile capital murder case of Cedric Marks, who was sentenced to death for the murders of Marks’ ex-girlfriend and her friend.

In announcing he would not seek a 7th term in office, Garza extended his gratitude to his staff who “worked with steadfast tenacity to see that justice is done,” law enforcement officers, his family and his wife.

“I have been blessed and grateful for representing our county as your district attorney,” Garza said, “I sincerely wish to give thanks to the support and encouragement given to me by the citizens of Bell County. It has truly been an honor and privilege to serve you.”

