Cameron Zoo releases cause of death of giraffes Penelope, Zuri

The mother and baby died in July
Zuri and Penelope,
Zuri and Penelope,(Cameron Park Zoo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Cameron Park Zoo has determined the cause of death for the giraffes, Penelope and Zuri who passed away in July.

According to a pathology report for Penelope, it appears the primary issue was muscle trauma in the form of exertional rhabdomyolysis (known as capture myopathy). This condition is characterized by a breakdown of muscle tissue. It can lead to changes in the levels of metabolites in the blood, muscle stiffness, weakness, kidney failure, and cardiac arrest in severe cases.

“Despite medical treatment, Penelope’s condition rapidly led to difficulty transitioning from lying down to standing up. In large animals such as giraffes, the inability to stand can lead to a multitude of issues, including further muscle damage, aspiration of stomach contents, and gastrointestinal disease,” said Cameron Zoo.

Capture myopathy is usually associated with stress and severe physical exertion. It is unknown what caused the condition.

Animal care staff at the Cameron Park Zoo did not witness any stressful behavior that was significant enough to explain the muscle trauma in the days leading up to her death.

According to the report on Zuri, there was an infection of the gastrointestinal tract, which spread to her bloodstream, causing sepsis. Even with aggressive medical treatment, this infection reached the lungs, causing pneumonia and shock.

Stress was a possible contributing factor and may have been linked to the loss of her mother and the transition to being bottle-fed.

“The Cameron Park Zoo is still mourning the loss of Penelope and Zuri, but this information helps us understand what we were dealing with. It gives me comfort knowing that we provided the best medical care we could under the circumstances. Giraffes are always challenging to treat due to their size and unique physiology. I hope that this information may contribute to the growing body of knowledge about their care,” said Dr. James Kusmierczyk, staff veterinarian for the Cameron Park Zoo.

The Cameron Park Zoo sincerely appreciates the support and care from the community during this time.

