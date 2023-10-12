Advertise
Assistant D-A appointed to prosecute Weiss double murder case will not seek death penalty

Christopher Weiss, 30, of Temple, has been in the McLennan County Jail 2,165 days awaiting...
Christopher Weiss, 30, of Temple, has been in the McLennan County Jail 2,165 days awaiting trial in the November 2017 shooting deaths of Valarie Martinez, 24, and her daughter, Azariah, at Tradinghouse Creek Reservoir.(KWTX Image)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Dallas County assistant district attorney appointed to handle the Christopher Weiss double murder case said Thursday he will not seek the death penalty in the case.

Scott Wells announced the decision during a status hearing in Weiss’ capital murder case in Waco’s 19th State District Court.

With the death penalty out of play, Weiss, 32, of Temple, faces an automatic life prison term with no parole if convicted in the November 2017 shooting deaths of Valarie Martinez and 1-year-old Azariah Martinez.

Officials say Weiss, who was married at the time, had an affair with Martinez and was the father of the girl. Martinez was found outside her car at Tradinghouse Lake Park in eastern McLennan County, while the baby was found in a car seat inside the car. Each was shot in the head, officials said.

Also Thursday, 19th State District Judge Thomas West set April 1, 2024, for jury selection to begin. The judge said he plans to summon 100 potential jurors for the case. The panel will come in March 28, 2024, to fill out questionnaires to aid attorneys during jury selection.

Weiss is represented by Walter M. Reaves Jr. and Russ Hunt Jr. The trial is expected to last about two weeks, court officials said Thursday.

The Dallas County DA’s office agreed to prosecute Weiss after McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens recused his office because Michel Simer, Teten’s executive first assistant and former law partner, helped finalize Weiss’ divorce after his arrest.

The case has been delayed multiple times over the years by the pandemic shutdown and testing and re-testing of evidence, including DNA testing of cigarette butts found at the public park.

Weiss has been jailed under $1 million bond for 2,165 days. At a cost of $80 a day to house county jail inmates, his incarceration has cost McLennan County $173,200 as of Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

