DPS confirms Huntsville police officer shot, in critical condition

(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed a Huntsville police officer was shot at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon.

According to DPS the officer is in critical condition. The apartment complex is located in the 140 block of I-45 in Huntsville, according to the Montgomery County Police Reporter.

KBTX reached out to the Huntsville Police Department, but limited information is available at this time. A KBTX reporter is headed to the scene.

