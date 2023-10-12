Advertise
Father-in-Law shares how his family reunites in the midst of Israel-Gaza war

Geoff Carroll reunites with wife and son in Europe safe and sound.
Geoff Carroll reunites with wife and son in Europe safe and sound.(Jessica Rajkumar)
By Jessica Rajkumar
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Geoff Carroll flew to Jerusalem to welcome an eager group of visitors on a biblical study trip with his company, travel to text.

According to father-in-law Randy Pittenger, “Geoff does a great job of opening that up and helping trip participants have an idea of what it was like when the things we read about in the bible actually happen those days.”

When they heard of the Gaza attacks, Carroll confirmed to his family that he was in Jerusalem away from the attacks, but still needed to be cautious.

“He wasn’t close to Gaza” explains Pittenger, “but he was still in an area that was impacted. He heard the sirens go off and had to go to the bomb shelters for periods of time just to be safe and make sure that there wasn’t a problem.”

When Carroll tried to fly home to his wife and son in Europe, all flights in Israel were cancelled.

Luckily one of his Palestinian contacts was able to drive him to the Jordan border, where he was able to catch a flight out of Amman, the capital of Israel.

Pittenger shares that Carroll " had people who were going to watch out for him and care for him and provide him with information as needed.”

“So that provided some comfort” Pittenger adds.

Carroll’s flight departed yesterday, and we are happy to report he has reunited with his family, safe and sound.

