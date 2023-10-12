Friday’s front brings back a fall-feel for the weekend

Friday looks to start with some cloudy, muggy, breezy, and cool weather. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s/low 70s. It’s definitely a warm start to the day considering that our afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 70s by the time the weekend rolls around. Friday’s frontal passage has been trending earlier which means you won’t need the light jacket for most of the day but you won’t want to leave without it if you plan to be out Friday evening. The weather will be changing quickly once the sun goes down tomorrow.

Since the front passes through a little earlier in the day, we will see clouds cleared out and sunshine returning for the afternoon on Friday. Dry air heats up rather quickly and that’s exactly what will happen tomorrow. The front swings in, clears the clouds, brings us dry air, and our afternoon temperatures will be warming in to the 80s for Friday. As soon as the front passes through, you’ll notice how windy it gets! Strong north winds will take over and help to clear out the heat and humidity. Friday evening will be cool and windy. Temperatures drop into the mid 50s Friday night/Saturday morning, but the coolest weather will continue to filter in and we won’t see the coolest stretch from this front until about Sunday - Tuesday when our lows drop down to chilly status in the 40s. This is the case both Monday and Tuesday mornings.

The weekend is going to be beautiful with a fall feel. The only hiccup will be the winds that stay pretty breezy - coming in from the north about 10-20mph, gusts up to 25mph. Saturday and Sunday both feature highs in the low to mid 70s. Mornings and evenings will be significantly cooler so keep that sweater or jacket close by, even if you don’t want or need it for the afternoons.

There’s no rain with this front, but we are tracking the potential for rain for the back in the forecast for the second-half of next week. Rain chances and totals have been trending upward with the front following the one that comes this week. This front could come into Central Texas, as it looks right now, around Thursday-Friday of next week. We will be updating as the latest weather data comes in, but for now we hope enjoy this upcoming weekend!

