Grand jury indicts woman in deadly Lacy Lakeview apartment complex fire

A McLennan County grand jury indicted Acacia Adams, 25, on three counts of manslaughter,...
A McLennan County grand jury indicted Acacia Adams, 25, on three counts of manslaughter, second-degree felonies punishable by up to 20 years in prison.(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A former Lacy Lakeview woman who police say was responsible for a July apartment complex fire in which three people died was indicted Thursday.

A McLennan County grand jury indicted Acacia Adams, 25, on three counts of manslaughter, second-degree felonies punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Investigators allege in arrest documents that Adams acted “recklessly” around a gasoline spill in her apartment, igniting a fire that killed Marshall Burns, Kristopher Rowe and Lacresia Vanya, and destroyed the Northgate apartment complex at 115 Faye Drive in Lacy Lakeview.

Adams told KWTX the following morning that she banged on doors to her neighbors’ apartments to alert them of the fire. “I warned everybody because I understood I can’t save everybody, so maybe, if I scream or yell I can alert them to get out,” Adams said.

Investigators said Adams left “known fire accelerants” in her apartment, such as a gasoline can and a motorbike with gas. “The defendant recklessly allowed the motorbike to leak gasoline throughout the apartment,” an arrest affidavit alleges.

Adams admitted she used a lighter to burn an incense stick near the gasoline source, setting off the blaze, according to the affidavit.

The fire killed Burns, Rowe and Vanya, injured four others and destroyed the 16-unit apartment complex. About 30 people were displaced by the fire, according to Lacy Lakeview fire officials.

Adams remains in the McLennan County Jail under bonds totaling $300,000.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

