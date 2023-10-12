Great Waco Chamber concludes ‘state of series’ with state of the state luncheon

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Great Waco Chamber’s “state of series” concluded Wednesday with the State of the State luncheon.

Central Texas got to hear from Texas comptroller Glenn Hegar and representatives Doc Anderson and Angelia Orr.

They discussed key outcomes from the 88th legislative session and the economic and demographic trends that will impact the state moving forward.

The “state of series” is a series of annual events hosted by the Greater Waco Chamber’s Public Policy Team.

They also hold a state of the city, county and state of the nation.

