Mart-based nonprofit puts on final fishing trip for man with terminal cancer

By Alex Fulton
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAKE WHITNEY, Texas (KWTX) - Andrew Dickson is making the most of his time because he only has a few weeks left to live after recently being diagnosed with cancer.

Early Wednesday morning he and his friends and family members were looking for some big ones on Lake Whitney at Andrew’s first ever guided fishing trip.

“I’m here just with good folks,” Andrew said.

The 23-year-old’s life changed on Sept. 11 2022 when a sprained ankle sent him to urgent care and he told the doctors about some numbness in his body. He was asked to get a cat scan to look at the numbness and it turned out to be a type of brain cancer called Diffuse Midline Glioma.

”For him to be his age, it’s very uncommon, because it’s very uncommon for anyone above the age of 10 to have this,” Andrew’s mom Rebecca Saavedra said.

Doctors say his treatment is only doing more damage than good at this point and gave him 2 to 4 weeks to live. Now he’s trying to make the most out of the rest of his life, so family went to the JMB Fishing Foundation to organize the fishing trip.

The special day was offered at no charge at all and was meant to help Andrew and his loved ones take their mind off what they’ve been going through for more than a year now.

”Andrew’s dream is to be on as many fishing trips and hunting trips as possible, and my goal is to help him accomplish that dream,” JMB Fishing Foundation founder Jimmy Bennett said.

Four fish caught at the end of the day, but for Andrew the three hours of lake time meant the world.

”We’re really just hanging out, making memories, just memories,” Andrew said.

Andrew also asked to go on a hunting trip as part of his very special day. On Wednesday evening he and his family and friends went to a ranch in Italy, Texas to hunt some rams.

