McLennan County Commissioner Jim Smith says he is seeking a second term in office

McLennan County Commissioner Jim Smith
McLennan County Commissioner Jim Smith(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan County Precinct 1 Commissioner Jim Smith confirmed to KWTX he intends to run for re-election in his southern McLennan County district, which includes South Waco and the municipalities of Moody, Beverly Hills, Robinson and Bruceville-Eddy.

Although no other candidates have announced plans to challenge the commissioner, Smith told KWTX he believes he will have opponents in the March 2024 Republican primary.

Smith touted himself as a fiscal conservative and says “cutting the tax rate and returning money to the pockets” of county taxpayers is a priority.

According to Smith, since 2020, the commissioners court has attracted nearly $2.3 billion in capital investments, designated more than 5-million square feet in new commercial properties, created more than 3,600 new jobs, and “aided in the retention of more than 4,000 current jobs.”

“No county and the cities within it can survive without a viable infrastructure,” Smith said, adding finding new sources of water is also a priority.

“Our McLennan County Commissioners Court has led the way in improving the quality of drinking water for our citizens and continues to diligently search for new and alternative water sources for (growing communities.)”

