Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Menstrual product makers to reimburse ‘tampon tax’

Eight menstrual product makers have banded together to reimburse consumers for the sales tax...
Eight menstrual product makers have banded together to reimburse consumers for the sales tax they paid on their products.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A group of menstrual product makers have banded together to reimburse consumers for the sales tax they paid on feminine hygiene products such as tampons, pads and menstrual cups.

Shoppers still pay sales tax on menstruation products in 21 states. The Tampon Tax Coalition calls it an “unjust tax” on medical necessities.

The brands in the partnership include August, Cora, Lola, The Honey Pot, Rael, Here We Flo, Saalt and Diva.

Shoppers who bought products in-store or online from those brands can submit their receipt through tampontaxback.com.

You text a photo of your receipt, and the group said they will Venmo or Paypal you back the tax you paid within 24 hours.

Women’s health advocates have argued for years that tampons, pads and other products should be sold free of taxes.

The Tampon Tax Coalition’s founder says she wants the tax to be removed in the remaining states that levy it.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shane Anderson is the head coach of the Midway football program
Midway head football coach placed on administrative leave
For five years, the widow has tried to get rid of the bed bugs from her home.
Exterminator says woman’s home was infested with tens of thousands of bed bugs
Highlighted in orange by a concerned teacher, there are some phrases picked out as...
Houston ISD teachers sound alarm after inappropriate assignment is distributed for class
I-35S rollover near New Road in Waco
Rollover on I-35 South in Waco caused significant backup north into Bellmead
Kaylee Timonet
Principal reinstates privileges for senior after punishment for dancing video; ‘too little, too late,’ mom says

Latest News

Bob Busson of Daytona Beach, Fla., bought Powerball tickets at the Curtice Carryout Monday,...
$1.765 billion Powerball jackpot goes to lucky lottery player in California
Woman accused of killing pro cyclist tries to escape custody ahead of Texas murder trial: “She ran”
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates.
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates
A shopper peruses cheese offerings at a Target store Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Sheridan,...
US inflation eased slightly last month as price increases extend slow descent
FILE - United Auto Workers members hold picket signs near a General Motors Assembly Plant in...
Auto workers escalate strike, walking out at Ford’s largest factory and threatening Stellantis