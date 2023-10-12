Muralist paints giant boots at Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo is heading into its final weekend, and they’ve found a unique way to commemorate the event.

All weekend, Calina Mishay will be painting a 10-12 foot tall pair of boots near the BASE and gate one at the fair.

Although they started off as two large chunks of white plaster, by the end of the weekend the boots will be covered in imagery that’s meant to be a nod to both Waco and the HOT rodeo.

Although the boots aren’t a finish product yet, Mishay encourages anyone at the fair to stop by and check on her progress.

