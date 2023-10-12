Navarro County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman last seen Sunday

CORSICANA, Texas (KWTX) - The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing woman.

Erica Louise Sheppard, 38, was last seen between 1 and 2 p.m. Oct. 8 in front of her home in the Peyton Place area near Navarro Mills Lake.

Sheppard is described as being 5 feet tall, 180 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last wearing denim overall shorts with possibly a green or yellow shirt, and it is unknown if she was wearing shoes.

Anyone with information is to call at 903-654-3002.

