North Texas woman issues warning after concert ticket trouble on Facebook

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) - If you’re searching for tickets to any upcoming big event, one Fort Worth woman has a warning for you. It involves ticket trouble on Facebook.

Last week, Keli Pisano thought she was purchasing discounted tickets to country music singer Morgan Wallen’s upcoming concert in Houston.

“I was really excited!” she said. “The tickets firsthand were just so out of my price range.”

She saw an ad on Facebook. A woman named Alice Shelley was selling two tickets for $400.

“She looked like a legitimate person,” Pisano said. “She had pictures of her and her kids and a nice little page.”

Pisano said she sent the money through Venmo, then the seller asked for another $50 because Ticketmaster was charging that amount to transfer the tickets to another name. She did it, but then the seller asked for another $30 and Pisano got suspicious.

“I quickly started Googling, ‘Does Ticketmaster charge to transfer tickets,’ and they were like, ‘absolutely not,’” she said.

She said after some back-and-forth about this, the seller just stopped responding. She never got the tickets.

“However, her profile is there... she’s still there,” she said. “I text a complaint to Facebook saying that she was advertising fraudulently.”

She said Facebook sent back a message, saying in part “We’ve taken a look and found that this content doesn’t go against our Community Standards.”

She also contacted Venmo.

“They suggested I close my account which I did,” she said. “I canceled the debit card which inconvenienced me because I use that for groceries and shopping and things like that.”

Still, she hasn’t received a refund.

“I have no doubt with the popularity of Morgan Wallen and this concert, and the tickets being so wanted that she’s going to do this to somebody else,” she said.

She’s sharing her story to warn others. CBS News Texas also reached out to Facebook, Venmo and Shelley about this and are waiting for a response.

