Parent accused of shooting youth football coach in front of team

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A 30-year-old volunteer football coach was shot multiple times by a parent during a youth football practice in Sherman Park Tuesday, police said.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the shooting at the park around 7 p.m. The coach was found in the northwest area of the park with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

He was taken to the hospital, taken to surgery and listed in critical but stable condition.

The suspect, Daryl Clemmons, later turned himself in at the North Patrol Division Station, police said. The 43-year-old was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Daryl Clemmons is accused of shooting a youth football coach in St. Louis. (St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department)

Police said the man who was shot told police Clemmons was a parent of one of the kids he was coaching and was upset with him for not starting his son.

Charging documents stated Clemmons approached the coach, asked what was up and pulled the gun. A witness reportedly corroborated the victim’s account.

Alderwoman Sharon Tyus, who represents Ward 12, talked about the altercation.

“They got into some type of altercation and gunfire in front of the children,” she said. “That’s very unfortunate. For someone to take out a gun and to lose their cool, it easily could’ve been something more tragic.”

“We’re glad to hear that the young man is doing well. In fact, I saw a Facebook post of him with his thumbs up, saying, ‘This is what a fighter looks like,’” Tyus said.

It’s unclear what team was practicing when bullets went flying, but it was a team under St. Louis City’s Recreation Programs.

Nine-year-old Charles Chatman said he used to play on the field where the shooting happened. “Sad,” he said.

He shared the news with his grandmother, Paulene, who said she was shocked.

“I’m just like shocked. These are kids,” said Paulene, whose last name wasn’t provided. “They need to be safe and feel safe; they (are) up here learning and playing football, but you got somebody up here getting shot. It doesn’t make sense.”

“We shouldn’t even have guns out on the field, period. They shouldn’t be nowhere around kids,” said Jessica Flynn, who was dropping off her boyfriend’s son at Wohl Recreation Center.

“Don’t bring guns to the park,” Tyus said. “In fact, it’s illegal to have a gun. We have an ordinance about having a gun in the park.”

Evelyn Rice-Peebles, Commissioner of Recreation, said in a statement: “The City of St. Louis Recreation Division remains committed to providing safe, productive spaces for our young people. The Division is disheartened by the brazen act of interpersonal violence that occurred last night at a CityRec Legends Football practice at Sherman Park. Violence in any space is devastating and unacceptable, but especially around our youth.

The Urban League has partnered with the City of St. Louis to offer counseling to parents, youth and any coaches.

