Spirit Halloween brought Halloween spirit to McLane Children’s Hospital

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Spirit Halloween held a special party for patients at the McLane Children’s Hospital on Wednesday.

The party featured games, crafts and free costumes for patients who may miss out on traditional Halloween festivities while receiving care at the hospital.

Each year, Sprit Halloween’s Spirit of Children program does in-store fundraising campaigns with all proceeds benefiting local child life departments at hospitals around the country.

The organization raised over $52,00 last year for McLane Children’s.

