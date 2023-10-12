Advertise
Texas DPS: Stolen Kia car leads pursuit from Austin to Killeen, driver arrested

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A teenager has been arrested following a stolen vehicle pursuit from Travis County to Bell County Thursday morning.

A Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Trooper at approximately 2:21 a.m. Oct. 12 attempted to stop a stolen 2018 Kia passenger vehicle occupied by a 15-year-old male driver traveling northbound on Interstate 35 near Riverside Drive in Austin.

According to troopers, the Kia evaded troopers into Bell County and came to rest after crashing into the O’Reilly Auto Parts at the 111block W Veterans Memorial Blvd in Killeen.

The driver was apprehended and taken to a medical facility to be checked for possible injuries before being transported to the juvenile facility in Bell County.

Three Texas DPS patrol cars were struck by the stolen vehicle during the pursuit. No DPS personnel were injured.

The crash investigation is still active and open.

