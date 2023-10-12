Advertise
THIS WEEKEND: Avoid eye damage during annular solar eclipse

By Hannah Brock
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An annular eclipse is a marvel to witness and your first instinct may be to look up.

You may want to reconsider that choice.

Saturday’s eclipse will have an intense light, even if most of the sky is dark. It can cause immediate and permanent damage to your retina.

That’s an important part of your eye. It detects vision and communicates it to your brain.

A regular pair of sunglasses won’t cut it. You’ll need special eye protection because damage can happen in moments.

The eye is made up of the front of the eye, the cornea, and the retina, at the back of the eye.

The sun’s intensity will burn the retina, causing a distortion in that part of your vision where the burn is, said Dr. Justin Jackman, an optometrist.

“Whatever you’re looking straight at, If you look to the side it’ll just keep following you,” Jackman said. “Everywhere you look, you’ll have this little distortion.”

The earth will be dark, so your eyes won’t naturally protect themselves by squinting or restricting pupils.

“The longer you stare, the worse the damage is going to be,” Jackman said.

It could be permanent, like the patient Dr. Michael Buzbee treated whose vision was damaged during the 2017 eclipse. What appears as a small dot was enough to cause permanent damage.

The most concerning part? You won’t feel the burn until it’s too late.

“The retina cannot sense pain. It cannot feel when it’s being damaged,” Buzbee said. “And then just as if you cut a finger off, you can’t treat that. You cannot treat lost tissue in the eye and you’ll have permanent vision loss.”

No surgery, glasses or contacts can fix it. Seconds spent staring could have lifelong consequences.

“There’s no treatment,” Jackman said. “There’s no cure. So the only cure is prevention. You know, just don’t do it.”

Dr. Buzbee recommends looking briefly through eclipse glasses or watching videos instead. Staring at all isn’t a good idea.

“Instinctually, people are going to be looking and I would encourage them to resist that temptation unless they have protection,” Buzbee said.

You can find eclipse glasses at UTPB, Midland and Ector County libraries, Market Street and Blakemore Planetarium.

Be sure to join the CBS7 crew on KWWT My30 Saturday morning to watch the eclipse in one of the safest ways, on your TV.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

