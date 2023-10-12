Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

‘Tunnel of Terror’: Haunted car wash set to open in Las Vegas for Halloween

A haunted car wash is set to open in Las Vegas for Halloween.
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A haunted car wash is set to open in Las Vegas for Halloween.

According to Tommy’s Express Car Wash, the company will turn its location in the far northwest Las Vegas Valley into a Halloween-themed wash later this month.

“Clean, scary, and fun for everyone,” Tommy’s Express Car Wash says in describing the experience. “Jump scares, dressed-up Team members, and spooky music work together to create a wonderfully scary ride through the wash.”

According to the company’s website, the Tommy’s location at 4555 W. Ann Road will offer the “Tunnel of Terror” experience from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. from Oct. 26-29. The website notes that the event costs $20 in Las Vegas.

Tickets are not available ahead of time for “Tunnel of Terror,” the website states.

Attendees should be advised that Tommy’s does warn that the experience “may not be suitable for young children or those who scare easily.”

The company says that “once the gate arm goes up, expect 3 minutes of terror!”

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For five years, the widow has tried to get rid of the bed bugs from her home.
Exterminator says woman’s home was infested with tens of thousands of bed bugs
Shane Anderson is the head coach of the Midway football program
Midway head football coach placed on administrative leave
Kaylee Timonet
Principal reinstates privileges for senior after punishment for dancing video; ‘too little, too late,’ mom says
Highlighted in orange by a concerned teacher, there are some phrases picked out as...
Houston ISD teachers sound alarm after inappropriate assignment is distributed for class
‘Texas-based’ grocery store set to come to downtown Waco