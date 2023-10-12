Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Woman accused of killing pro cyclist tries to escape custody ahead of Texas murder trial: “She ran”

By CBS TEXAS
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (CBS TEXAS) - A woman awaiting trial in the killing of professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson tried to run from officers escorting her to a doctor appointment Wednesday, authorities said.

Two corrections officers had taken Kaitlin Armstrong to the appointment and were escorting her back to a patrol vehicle “when she ran,” Travis County Sheriff spokeswoman Kristen Dark said.

Armstrong ran more than a block into a neighborhood, but she could be seen by deputies the entire time before she was caught, Dark said.

Dark would not disclose whether Armstrong was wearing shackles on her arms or legs, or what medical treatment prompted the appointment outside of the jail clinic.

The corrections officers did not draw their firearms, but more details on how she was apprehended would not be disclosed, Dark said. Armstrong and the two officers were taken to a hospital for a brief examination after the incident, and Armstrong was later returned to jail.

Armstrong’s attorney, Rick Cofer, did not immediately respond to a text message seeking comment.

Top Stories00:0801:30North Texas to have highs in the mid80s Thursday

Wilson, a 25-year-old competitive gravel and mountain bike racer from Vermont, was in Austin for a race she was among the favorites to win in May 2022 when she was found shot to death.

At the time, U.S. Marshals said police found Wilson bleeding and unconscious from multiple gunshot wounds. They performed CPR on her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Armstrong, 34, fled the country after her initial interviews with investigators, prompting a 43-day manhunt that ended with her arrest at a beachside hostel in Costa Rica. The U.S. Marshals and an anonymous donor was offered $20,000 in reward money for information leading to her arrest.

Armstrong was charged with murder. She faces up to 99 years in prison if convicted. Armstrong has pleaded not guilty.

Authorities have said Armstrong tried to change her appearance and used several aliases as she moved around Costa Rica while attempting to establish herself up as a yoga instructor in that country.

A witness told Inside Edition that Armstrong had left behind a $6,350 receipt for cosmetic surgery, adding that it appeared that something happened to her face.

“[She had] a bandage on her nose and she had blood in her nostrils,” Zachary Paulsen told the outlet.

Police have said Wilson had previously dated Armstrong’s boyfriend, cyclist Colin Strickland, who they say has cooperated with investigators and is not a suspect.

Dark said she didn’t know if Armstrong would face additional charges for the attempted escape.

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Shane Anderson is the head coach of the Midway football program
Midway head football coach placed on administrative leave
For five years, the widow has tried to get rid of the bed bugs from her home.
Exterminator says woman’s home was infested with tens of thousands of bed bugs
Highlighted in orange by a concerned teacher, there are some phrases picked out as...
Houston ISD teachers sound alarm after inappropriate assignment is distributed for class
I-35S rollover near New Road in Waco
Rollover on I-35 South in Waco caused significant backup north into Bellmead
Kaylee Timonet
Principal reinstates privileges for senior after punishment for dancing video; ‘too little, too late,’ mom says

Latest News

Woman accused of killing pro cyclist tries to escape custody ahead of Texas murder trial: “She ran”
Erica Louise Sheppard, 38,
Navarro County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman last seen Sunday
File Graphic
Texas DPS: Stolen Kia car leads pursuit from Austin to Killeen, driver arrested
FastCast
Brady's Thursday Morning FastCast