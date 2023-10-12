Woman charged after baby dies from injuries a day after CPS issued removal order: documents

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Margaret Cosby, 33, is charged with first degree injury to a child after she “intentionally” caused serious injuries to 3-month-old Amir Cosby, who died on Sept. 19 a day after authorities issued a removal order, a criminal complaint and arrest affidavit states.

A Waco Police Department detective was notified by McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple that Amir Cosby arrived at the hospital from Waco in critical condition.

“The victim was suffering from multiple bone fractures, rib fractures, brain swelling, and severe malnourishment,” the complaint states.

The boy died at the hospital on Sept. 23. During an interview with investigators, Margaret Cosby allegedly said she was the only person who took care of the child.

A relative of the child told investigators they witnessed Margaret Cosby neglect and physically abuse the victim, the document further states.

Detectives learned the woman was being investigated by Child Protective Services and had been placed on a safety plan requiring supervision “regarding care of the victim,” the affidavit states.

KWTX has learned the boy died a day after CPS issued a removal order.

Margaret Cosby was booked into the McLennan County Jail on Oct. 11. Magistrate Judge Thomas C. West suggested the woman’s bond be set at $1 million. Online jail records, however, do not yet show a bond amount for the woman.

