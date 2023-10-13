Affidavit: Lorena man accused of strangling, beating wife when she came home to take a break from work

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Lorena man has been arrested and charged with assault of a woman by strangulation after he allegedly hit and strangled his wife when she came home for a break from work, an affidavit says.

On Oct. 12, 2023, McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Andrew Vera was sent to a home at 250 Summer Harvest Drive on reports of a domestic disturbance.

When Deputy Vera arrived, McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Wolf was there and told Vera he had caught the man, now known to be Johnathan Dean Bowman.

Sgt. Wolf told Deputy Vera he caught Bowman running in a field behind the home.

Deputy Vera put Bowman in the back of his patrol car and went inside to speak with Bowman’s wife, Brooklyn Wesolowski.

Wesolowski told Deputy Vera that Bowman hit her after she came home to take a break from delivering food, an affidavit says.

When Wesolowski entered the home, the affidavit says she saw Bowman inside drinking alcohol.

Wesolowski continued, saying Bowman got upset that she was home instead of out making money and he began throwing things in the kitchen, according to an affidavit.

During this, the affidavit says Bowman broke a window in the kitchen and attempted to knock over the fridge.

Shortly after, the affidavit says Bowman got mad at Wesolowski and threw alcohol into the living room. Wesolowski says the alcohol got on her, the floor and their newborn born child who was in his crib, according to an affidavit.

After this, Wesolowski asked Bowman to go outside and calm down. Immediately after, the affidavit says Bowman punched Wesolowski in the face multiple times, causing her to fall to the ground.

Wesolowski was on the ground dialing 911 a couple of feet from the baby’s crib when Bowman got on top of her and began to strangle her, according to the affidavit.

While Bowman was strangling Wesolowski, she said she began to pull on his hair and bit his shoulder in an attempt to get him off of her, the affidavit says.

After Wesolowski got Bowman off of her, the affidavit says he ran outside of the home.

Once the conversation with Wesolowski was done, Deputy Vera began to observe the condition the home was in.

Deputy Vera saw the front door had blood on the door frame and handle, the kitchen had plastic pieces scattered around, the kitchen window was broken and pieces of glass and plastic were on the living room floor near the baby’s crib, the affidavit says.

After this, Deputy Vera checked the condition of Wesolowski. He observed that her cheeks looked red and swollen, had blood on her left cheek, a bloody lip, a three-inch bruise on the right side of her neck and marks on both sides of her neck that resembled fingers, according to the affidavit.

After collecting all the information, Deputy Vera arrested Bowman and charged him with assault of a woman by strangulation.

Bowman is being held in McLennan County Jail on bonds totaling $36,000.

