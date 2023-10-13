Another Friday fall front on the way both this week and maybe next week!

Although this week’s weather hasn’t been awful, it hasn’t been particularly amazing with cloudy skies hanging around. Thankfully, just in time for the weekend, we’re expecting a big change in the weather as sunny skies eventually return with another shot of fall-like weather pushing in today behind a cold front. Morning temperatures today start in the upper 60s and low 70s and will likely warm into at least the low-to-mid 80s midday into the early afternoon as the front pushes in. There won’t be a sharp change in the temperatures or a sharp wind shift as the front pushes through, but south winds this morning will gradually turn to gusty north winds after the front passes through. While most of us will feel highs peak in the low-to-mid 80s early in the afternoon, some of us will see temperatures peak near 90°! Today’s cold front won’t clear the area until after 4 PM, so Milam, Robertson, and Leon County will feel highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. It’ll be in this location that we may see a stray pop-up shower late in the day, but rain chances are only near 10%.

Because the colder air from today’s front won’t push in until after sunset tonight, today’s afternoon temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s will steadily fall into the 70s and 60s overnight with morning lows settling in the mid-50s by daybreak tomorrow. Breezy north winds gusting as high as 20 MPH will help to funnel cooler air in with highs only settling in the mid-70s. Cool air sticks with us all weekend as morning lows in the upper 40s and low 50s Sunday only warm into the low 70s Sunday and even Monday afternoon. We’ll keep the seasonably cool weather around early in the week, but we’re expecting to warm back up into the low 80s mid-week, but another cold front should push through late next week bringing us rain chances next Thursday and Friday with temperatures likely staying near average in the mid-to-upper 70s behind the front next week. Next week’s front could potentially bring us a chance for severe storms too, but it’s far too early for specifics regarding that.

