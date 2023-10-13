Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Another Friday fall front on the way both this week and maybe next week!

By Sean Bellafiore
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Although this week’s weather hasn’t been awful, it hasn’t been particularly amazing with cloudy skies hanging around. Thankfully, just in time for the weekend, we’re expecting a big change in the weather as sunny skies eventually return with another shot of fall-like weather pushing in today behind a cold front. Morning temperatures today start in the upper 60s and low 70s and will likely warm into at least the low-to-mid 80s midday into the early afternoon as the front pushes in. There won’t be a sharp change in the temperatures or a sharp wind shift as the front pushes through, but south winds this morning will gradually turn to gusty north winds after the front passes through. While most of us will feel highs peak in the low-to-mid 80s early in the afternoon, some of us will see temperatures peak near 90°! Today’s cold front won’t clear the area until after 4 PM, so Milam, Robertson, and Leon County will feel highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. It’ll be in this location that we may see a stray pop-up shower late in the day, but rain chances are only near 10%.

Because the colder air from today’s front won’t push in until after sunset tonight, today’s afternoon temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s will steadily fall into the 70s and 60s overnight with morning lows settling in the mid-50s by daybreak tomorrow. Breezy north winds gusting as high as 20 MPH will help to funnel cooler air in with highs only settling in the mid-70s. Cool air sticks with us all weekend as morning lows in the upper 40s and low 50s Sunday only warm into the low 70s Sunday and even Monday afternoon. We’ll keep the seasonably cool weather around early in the week, but we’re expecting to warm back up into the low 80s mid-week, but another cold front should push through late next week bringing us rain chances next Thursday and Friday with temperatures likely staying near average in the mid-to-upper 70s behind the front next week. Next week’s front could potentially bring us a chance for severe storms too, but it’s far too early for specifics regarding that.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For five years, the widow has tried to get rid of the bed bugs from her home.
Exterminator says woman’s home was infested with tens of thousands of bed bugs
Shane Anderson is the head coach of the Midway football program
Midway head football coach placed on administrative leave
Kaylee Timonet
Principal reinstates privileges for senior after punishment for dancing video; ‘too little, too late,’ mom says
Highlighted in orange by a concerned teacher, there are some phrases picked out as...
Houston ISD teachers sound alarm after inappropriate assignment is distributed for class
‘Texas-based’ grocery store set to come to downtown Waco

Latest News

fastcast horseback riding rodeo
Friday’s front brings back a fall-feel for the weekend
FastCast
Another round of big changes arrive with a Friday cold front
FastCast
Warm to end of the workweek... Setting the stage for another cool weekend!
fastcast storm clouds clark roofing
Cloudy & warm until a fall front on Friday