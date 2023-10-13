Cedar Park teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student, placed on administrative leave

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KWTX) - A Vista Ridge High School teacher has been placed on administrative leave after the district received information of an inappropriate relationship between the teacher and a student, according to the principle.

A letter was sent out to parents that said Leander ISD received information about the incident on Sept. 5 and immediately placed Kirstie Russell, a math teacher at Vista Ridge High School, on administrative leave pending an investigation from the Cedar Park Police Department.

The district said a long-term substitute teacher has been put in place to take over Russell’s class.

Leander ISD says any inappropriate acts should be immediately reported to a member of the school’s leadership or law enforcement.

The Cedar Park Police Department told CBS affiliate KEYE TV that Russell is charged with Indecency With a Child Sexual Contact. The investigation into the case is ongoing.

