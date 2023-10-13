Advertise
Fabulous fall weather this weekend

By Camille Hoxworth
Oct. 13, 2023
Because the colder air from today’s front won’t push in until after sunset tonight, today’s afternoon temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s will steadily fall into the 70s and 60s overnight with morning lows settling in the mid-50s by daybreak tomorrow. Breezy north winds gusting as high as 20 MPH will help to funnel cooler air in with highs only settling in the mid-70s. Cool air sticks with us all weekend as morning lows in the upper 40s and low 50s Sunday only warm into the low 70s Sunday and even Monday afternoon. We’ll keep the seasonably cool weather around early in the week, but we’re expecting to warm back up into the low 80s mid-week, but another cold front should push through late next week bringing us rain chances next Thursday and Friday with temperatures likely staying near average in the mid-to-upper 70s behind the front next week. Next week’s front could potentially bring us a chance for severe storms too, but it’s far too early for specifics regarding that.

