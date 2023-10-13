Good News Friday: October 13, 2023

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It is Friday the 13th but no bad luck here at KWTX!

Waco ISD is proud to recognize its 2 Commended National Merit Scholars! They are both from Waco High School. Only 2 to 3% of students earn this by scoring high on the PSAT exam. This distinction gives these students the opportunity to apply for several scholarships and attend prestigious universities.

Waco ISD wants to congratulate its 10 students who placed at the Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo Heritage - Arts and Technical Skills contest. But the district want to give a special shout out to Giselle Farjardo of Cesar Chavez Middle School won 1st place in the Painted Intermediate Art category. She was also the Overall Art Division Grand Champion.

U.S. Congressman John Carter honored 13 veterans from the 31st Texas Congressional District at Temple College. That district covers Georgetown, Temple, Belton and even as far north as Hamilton and Bosque counties. Carter thanks the veterans for their military service and their active roles in their communities.

The Temple High School band is celebrating its 100 years of existence. They played this video at last Friday night’s homecoming game. Before the game, current band members and alumni gathered on the field to march together. The band has played at numerous events including the Dallas Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day games.

